Miguna & Itumbi Oppose Proposed Plan to Extend President William Ruto’s Tenure

Firebrand Lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has opposed a proposal by a UDA MP to scrap the Presidential term limits. 

In a statement on Twitter, Dr. Miguna termed the idea as a joke adding that those pushing the idea will make President Ruto serve for one term.

” A cruel joke. Can’t pass. Won’t pass a referendum. Those mooting this nonsense are desperate to make ⁦@WilliamsRuto⁩ a one-term president. Don’t even imagine it!” Miguna stated. 

President William Ruto close ally Dennis Itumbi has also termed the idea stupid noting that the proposal doesn’t have the nod of the Head of State. 

” This move is STUPID! It does not enjoy the signature or the nod of President @WilliamsRuto – I oppose!” he wrote on his Twitter account. 

Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub had revealed a plan to remove the presidential term limits and instead have an age limit of 75 years. 

In a report by a local Daily, the UDA MP was quoted stating that a section of Kenya Kwanza lawmakers are working on an amendment bill that will see President Ruto have the chance to vie to office until 2037. 

“We want to tell Kenyans that the limit on two terms should be relooked. We want it to be changed to an age limit where when one gets to 75 years then he or she cannot contest”.

“We will come up with an amendment Bill to try to change this because we want the requirement to be on age limit and not terms. If a president is doing a good job, then he or she should not be limited by the terms,” he says. 

According to article 142 of the Constitution, it states that a person shall not hold office as a President for more than two terms (10 years).

Also Read: UDA Insider Reveals Plan to Extend President William Ruto’s Term Until The Age Of 75

