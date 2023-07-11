Miguna Joins Race For DPP Job 

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed that he has applied for the position of the Director of Public Prosecutions and aims to replace Noordin Haji.

Miguna in a tweet on Monday July 10 said he has officially applied for the position

“For the avoidance of any doubt, YES, I have applied for the position of The Director of Public Prosecutions. Cheers,” he tweeted.

The DPP position fell vacant after President William Ruto appointed former DPP Moordon Haji to the position of Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The Head of State in June through a gazette notice formed a seven-member selection committee for the recruitment of the next DPP.

The committee includes COTU boss Francis Atwoli, EACC CEO Twalib Mbaram, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Public Service PS Mary Kimonye among others.

The committee on June 29, called on interested persons to apply for the position. Interested persons have until 5 pm Wednesday, July 12 to apply for the position.

Qualifications for appointment as Director of Public Prosecutions are the same as for the appointment as a judge of the High Court, Article 157(3) says. Such a person must also have a high moral character, integrity and impartiality.

After being interviewed the successful candidate will be forwarded to President Ruto for nomination of appointment.

The President will have 14 days to nominate a candidate and forward the name to the National Assembly for approval which is given 21 days to vet and consider the nominee.

“The President shall, within seven days of receipt of the approved nominee’s name from the National Assembly, by notice in the Gazette, appoint the Director of Public Prosecutions approved by the National Assembly,” the constitution states.

Renowned names that have applied for the job include; Cliff Ombeta, Kioko Kilokumi, Katwa Kigen and Danstan Omari.

