Politics

Miguna Miguna Aapplies for Director of Public Prosecutions Position to replace Noordin Haji

By

Published

IMG 20230711 080752
File image of Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna recently took to Twitter to announce his application for the vacant position of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kenya. The position became available in June 2023 when Noordin Haji, the former DPP, was appointed as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Miguna, known for his confrontational and outspoken style, expressed his intention to replace Haji in his statement. While he did not disclose the date of his application submission, he confirmed that he has indeed applied for the position. Miguna assured the public that if appointed, he would fulfill his role impartially and pursue legal action against individuals accused of criminal behavior.

The DPP’s responsibilities, as outlined in the Kenyan Constitution of 2010, include directing the Inspector-General of the National Police Service (NPS) to investigate allegations of criminal conduct. The DPP’s office also takes charge of prosecuting criminal cases and other related matters.

To select Haji’s successor, President William Ruto has assembled a panel of seven individuals. This panel includes notable figures such as Francis Atwoli, the Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), and Twalib Abdallah Mbarak, the head of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). The selection process, which has a deadline for application submissions set for July 12th, is expected to be rigorous.

The role of DPP comes with various benefits. Currently, the position carries a monthly salary of Ksh765,188, with proposed increments by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) that could raise it to Ksh874,500. Additionally, the DPP is entitled to benefits such as an official car not exceeding 3000cc in engine capacity, a Ksh8 million car loan, a Ksh35 million mortgage, and medical health insurance coverage of Ksh10 million for inpatient care and Ksh300,000 for outpatient services.

