Politics

Miguna Miguna Accepts Exclusion from DPP Shortlist with Resilience and Dignity

By

Published

migunana
migunana

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has responded to being excluded from the shortlist of candidates vying for the position of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kenya.

In a series of tweets on July 22, Miguna expressed his acceptance of the panel’s decision and acknowledged that not being shortlisted was a potential outcome during the application process.

Despite being armed with three university degrees, Miguna was not among the 15 candidates shortlisted for the DPP position.

The lawyer asserted that he met all the necessary qualifications, which included a law degree and a minimum of 15 years of legal practice or experience.

He emphasized that he possessed 28 years of legal practice experience in good standing, well exceeding the required years of experience.

Miguna further stated that he had all the requisite clearance certificates from institutions like the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), as well as a credit union.

He had also obtained three letters of recommendation from reputable professionals, making him a strong candidate.

The Public Service Commission (PSC), responsible for conducting the hiring process, released the names of the shortlisted candidates.

Among them was lawyer Danstan Omari, while Miguna’s name was conspicuously absent.

Other candidates in the running included Taib Ali Taib, Tabitha Wanyama, David Kiplagat Ruto, Jacob Ondari, James Ndegwa, David Okachi, and Renson Ingonga.

Miguna had submitted his application on July 11, hoping to become the next DPP, a position previously held by Noordin Haji, who was subsequently appointed as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The selection process will continue with successful applicants facing a panel appointed by President William Ruto starting from August 1.

Notably, the selection panel includes prominent figures such as Francis Atwoli, the Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), and Twalib Abdallah Mbarak, the boss of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

