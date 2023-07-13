Connect with us

Politics

Miguna Miguna Calls on Interior CS Kindiki to Follow Through on Arrest Threat

By

Published

miguna
miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has challenged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to fulfill his threat of arresting the planners and financiers behind the violent protests that occurred across the country.

Miguna warned Kindiki, who holds a powerful office, that making empty threats would diminish his credibility.

Miguna emphasized that leaders in positions of power should refrain from making threats they are either unwilling or unable to execute.

He cautioned Kindiki that if he fails to carry out his latest threat, he risks becoming a subject of ridicule and jokes in Kenya.

Interior CS Kindiki had implicated opposition leader Raila Odinga as being responsible for the widespread destruction that took place during the protests.

Kindiki highlighted Odinga’s association with past instances of violent politics in Kenya, from the 1982 attempted coup to the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Kindiki warned that all those involved in planning and financing the demonstrations would be arrested and prosecuted.

He announced that the government had mobilized law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system to conduct urgent investigations and take action against those responsible.

Miguna Miguna’s call for Kindiki to follow through on his threat reflects a demand for accountability and justice. It remains to be seen how the government will handle the investigations and subsequent legal proceedings to address the violence and damage caused by the protests.

