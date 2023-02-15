Miguna Miguna Slams Raila Odinga Over IEBC ‘Ethical Hacking’ Revelation

Kenyan lawyer Dr.Miguna Miguna has weighed in on Raila Odinga’s revelation that he hired IT gurus to ethically hack IEBC servers.

In a statement via Twitter, Miguna claimed that the Azimio la Umoja leader committed a crime by trying to hack IEBC.

Miguna noted that the opposition chief could have attempted to change the election results, so that he could declare himself the winner of the August 9, 2022, presidential elections.

“There is no legal hacking. The conman committed an actionable crime. He was probably attempting to alter the results to declare himself the winner,” Miguna said.

Raila on Monday during an interview with Ramogi TV, Raila Revealed that he sought the service of international hackers to investigate the alleged manipulation of results of the 2022 presidential election.

“I was hesitant to talk about the results and elections. My intention was to gather facts first before commenting on them. I had to look for ethical hackers to know the truth.

“We personally looked for IT gurus from abroad who could do investigations. There is something called ethical hacking – which is done with good intentions. They came with their own machines and they were located in Athi River,” Raila claimed.

The opposition leader noted that the hackers were forced to discharge their mandate outside the country after the government started tracking them down.

“They were also being traced because once they got in the servers they could be seen. Sometimes they went to Kiambu and then to Narok for one month to seek the truth and they found it,” Raila asserted.

Raila also revealed that after receiving the full report on what happened, he decided to keep the information hidden since he did not want to discuss the matter alone, as people would have questioned him.

He opened up over the matter after an IEBC whistleblower revealed facts about what occurred before the announcement of the polls.

