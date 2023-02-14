Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Miguna Miguna Warns Ruto Against Banning Azimio Rallies 

By

Published

miguna miguna ruto

miguna miguna ruto

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has urged President William Ruto against banning Azimio la Umoja protest rallies. 

In a statement via Twitter Miguna Miguna noted that the protest rallies sponsored by former Prime Minister and retired president Uhuru Kenyatta are only after provoking Ruto into a public fight with an aim of seeking sympathy from the masses.

“Raila Odinga and despot Uhuru Kenyatta want to goad President William Ruto into a public duel. They want to attract sympathy,” Miguna said.

He stated that because of this, the government should not prohibit their gatherings, but instead engage in nonviolent resistance in all forums.

“The Government should not ban or interfere with their rallies. Instead, let the progressive forces face and counter them peacefully on all fora!” He added. 

Miguna’s comments come amid protests by the Raila-led opposition, who have claimed that they do not recognize Ruto’s leadership.

The opposition camp alleges that their win was stolen in favor of President William Ruto. 

They claim Ruto manipulated the presidential election in August 2022 with the help of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“We do not recognise the Kenya Kwanza administration as a legitimate government and Ruto as the president or any official in his government,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister has been claiming that he defeated Ruto with over 2.2 million votes.

Raila Odinga on Monday also revealed that he hired IT gurus to ethically hack the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

“I was hesitant to talk about the results and elections. My intention was to gather facts first before commenting on them. I had to look for ethical hackers to know the truth.

“We personally looked for IT gurus from abroad who could do investigations. There is something called ethical hacking – which is done with good intentions. They came with their own machines and they were located in Athi River,” Raila claimed.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Reveals What He Found After Hiring Hackers To Crack IEBC Servers 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019