Miguna Miguna Warns Ruto Against Banning Azimio Rallies 

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has urged President William Ruto against banning Azimio la Umoja protest rallies.

In a statement via Twitter Miguna Miguna noted that the protest rallies sponsored by former Prime Minister and retired president Uhuru Kenyatta are only after provoking Ruto into a public fight with an aim of seeking sympathy from the masses.

“Raila Odinga and despot Uhuru Kenyatta want to goad President William Ruto into a public duel. They want to attract sympathy,” Miguna said.

He stated that because of this, the government should not prohibit their gatherings, but instead engage in nonviolent resistance in all forums.

“The Government should not ban or interfere with their rallies. Instead, let the progressive forces face and counter them peacefully on all fora!” He added.

Miguna’s comments come amid protests by the Raila-led opposition, who have claimed that they do not recognize Ruto’s leadership.

The opposition camp alleges that their win was stolen in favor of President William Ruto.

They claim Ruto manipulated the presidential election in August 2022 with the help of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“We do not recognise the Kenya Kwanza administration as a legitimate government and Ruto as the president or any official in his government,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister has been claiming that he defeated Ruto with over 2.2 million votes.

Raila Odinga on Monday also revealed that he hired IT gurus to ethically hack the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

“I was hesitant to talk about the results and elections. My intention was to gather facts first before commenting on them. I had to look for ethical hackers to know the truth.

“We personally looked for IT gurus from abroad who could do investigations. There is something called ethical hacking – which is done with good intentions. They came with their own machines and they were located in Athi River,” Raila claimed.

