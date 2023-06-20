Connect with us

Politics

Miguna Miguna’s Message To Senior Government Officials After CS Kuria’s Controversial Remarks 

By

Published

FB IMG 1665222127579

Dr. Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has weighed in on the conduct of some Kenya Kwanza senior government officials following Trade CS Moses Kuria’s slur kn Nation Media Group. 

In a statement via Twitter on Monday June 19, Miguna told the officials that they have a responsibility and anything they say reflects the government and their offices. 

“I believe I would be speaking for millions of Kenyans, many of them those who voted for President William Ruto and support his government, when I remind senior members of his government, especially cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of parastatals and other important arms of state, that:

“Power comes with immense responsibilities. Whatever you say or do when holding public office carries significant weight and reflects on your office and the government you serve,” he stated.

Miguna went on to remind the government officials that power is transient and whatever they do should be of good interest to Kenyans. 

“Power is transient. You may have it today and lose it tomorrow. Always remember that. Ultimately, whatever you do or say should serve public good and advance public interests. If it doesn’t, avoid it,” he added. 

CS Kuria has been on the spot since Sunday after he used nasty words on NMG and threatened to cut government advertises ties with the Aga khan owned company. 

In rejoinder, media stakeholders in separate statements have condemned CS Kuria’s remarks terming them as reckless and unwarranted. 

“His reactions to media reports regarding one of the many scandals that have hit Kenya Kwanza administration within a span of 10 months are an embarrassment to Kenyans,” KUJ said. 

The stakeholders have also called on CS Kuria to be brought to account for his foul language.

Also Read: Ruto PS Cuts Advertising Ties With NMG

