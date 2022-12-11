Miguna Warns President Ruto Against Giving Raila Opposition Powers

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has threatened to rally the country against President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration if he attempts to launch a campaign in support of a constitutional change.

Miguna in a social media statement on Saturday December 10 expressed concern that President William Ruto and his political coalition were attempting to cover up a disaster by proposing constitutional amendments.

“If Kenya Kwanza wants to invite their waterloo the way Napoleon did in 1815, let them call a referendum on their attempt to mutilate the Constitution of Kenya. “We dare anyone to try,” Miguna warned.

He also cautioned the President not to forget the Kenya Kwanza agenda, which advocated for the rule of law and anti-constitutional changes.

The Advocate urged Ruto to stay focused on his development agenda and avoid distractions.

“That wasn’t the platform on which William Ruto was elected! Thank me later,” Miguna added

According to Miguna, the Kenyan Constitution is nearly perfect and does not require any amendments such as those proposed by the president.

“I will say it for the avoidance of doubt. There is nothing wrong with the Constitution. No defect. No errors. Nothing that requires amendments or mutilations,” He asserted.

He stated that Kenyans expected the Constitution to be implemented honestly and consistently through the available channels. The veteran lawyer stated that he is ready to launch a campaign to protect the Constitution from unnecessary amendments.

President William Ruto on Friday December 9 wrote to Members of Parliament asking them to consider amending the Constitution to include a position for the Leader of the Opposition.

The Head of State also asked lawmakers to draft supportive legislation and parameters within which the Official Leader of the Opposition will hold the government accountable.

