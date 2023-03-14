Miguna Warns President Ruto Over Handshake With Matiang’i

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has on Tuesday March 14 warned President William Ruto against having a handshake with former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Miguna in a tweet argued that it would be a mistake and betrayal to millions of Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“If true, this would be a tragic and horrible mistake. The millions of Kenyans who voted for ⁦William Ruto⁩ and ⁦Rigathi⁩ hate Fred Matiang’i and everything he represents: tyranny, looting, abuse of power and unbridled arrogance,” said Miguna.

His reaction comes after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu held a meeting with the former CS among other Gusii leaders on Sunday evening at the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (Cemastea), a public education institution in Karen, Nairobi.

According to North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko Matiang’i listened to Ruto-allied Gusii politicians before giving his side of the story.

“Yes, it is true we held a meeting. Mr Machogu and Dr Matiang’i were present. All we want is to reconcile our people and unite the community. We heard from the former CS and he also listened to us. I must say it was a good meeting for the greater good of our community,” said Nyamoko.

He added,” We cannot continue fighting as a community. Other regions are united and protecting their own, whether in the current or former regime. Here in Gusii, we focus too much on small fights, which are not useful to anyone. It is time we heeded the unity call and forge forward together.”

The Second term MP also revealed that the former powerful CS apologized to anyone he wronged in the previous regime.

Notably hours after the meeting the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped Matiang’i’s charges that had been presented by the DCI.

