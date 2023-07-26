Millie Odhiambo Clarifies Reports Of Quitting Anti-Government Protests

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has dismisses reports that she no longer supports Azimio’s anti-government demonstrations.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 26, Odhiambo said she is solid in the Azimio La Umoja Coalition which is led by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

“I want to be categorical about social media posts going around that I Millie Odhiambo is opposing anti-government protests by Azimio, and that I have said that my party leader Raila Odinga can’t be the president, I want to condemn the post and state that I’m fully behind my party leader, those are cheap propaganda to damage my reputation,” she said.

The ODM MP at the same time warned the Kenya Kwanza government from intimidating leaders who criticize its failures.

“The government must respect the freedom of expression as defined in Kenya’s constitution and avoid victimizing leaders who are criticizing the state on various issues affecting the country,” Odhiambo added.

She further claimed that the police are being used by the state to intimidate and arrest leaders allied to Azimio, whenever they express their opinions about the government.

This comes days after a digital card quoting Odhiambo emerged online claiming she had asked Odinga to stop the anti-government protests.

According to the fake quote, the Suba North MP said that the protests are ineffective and can no longer help the country.

“Maandamano my no longer help us as a region. It is about time we accept the fact that Baba may never be president again. Luo nation should now call itself to a meeting where such facts should be discussed and a way forward for the future decided,” read the fake quote.

