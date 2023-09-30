Millions UDA, ODM and Jubilee Parties Are Set To Pocket

KDRTV Nairobi– The ruling United Democratic Party (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are set to revive millions from the Political Parties Fund for the financial year 2023/2024.

In a gazette notice released by the registrar of political parties, Ann Nderitu on Friday, September 29, a total of forty-eight political parties will benefit from the fund.

“The Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that the following forty-eight (48) political parties are eligible to receive funds from the Political Parties Fund (PPF) during the Financial Year 2023/2024,” the gazette notice read in part.

The UDA Party which is the largest single party in the National Assembly with 138 MPs and 22 senators will receive the lion’s share from the kitty. The President William Ruto-led party is set to receive Ksh 576, 872, 461.

The ODM Party which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will receive Ksh 308,150,345. The Jubilee Party which is the third largest party in the National Assembly will walk away with Ksh 135,159,014.

Kalonzo Musyoka Wiper Party will receive Ksh 72,186,938 million while Eugene Wamalwa’s DAP-K party and Ali Roba’s United Democratic Movement will receive Ksh 31,629,493 and Ksh 26,871,436 respectively.

Other parties which will receive the funds include; Kanu (Ksh 24,028,789), Ford Kenya party (Ksh25,848,652) ANC party( Ksh26,606,510), Maendeleo Chap Chap (Ksh12,666,760), Pamoja African Alliance Ksh11,496,447 and Chama Cha Kazi Ksh 6,530,254.

“The allocated funds will be distributed on a quarterly basis upon receipt from the National treasury,” the registrar stated.

