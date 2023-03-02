Connect with us

Politics

Mixed Reactions As President Ruto Introduces Mandatory Fasting In State House

By

Published

Praying

File Image of President Ruto Praying

President William Ruto has introduced a mandatory fasting for all State House workers. 

According to the new changes, the State House staff would not be provided with food or be allowed to come with food into the premises on Wednesdays. 

The directive has elicited mixed reactions online with Kenyans arguing that religion should be a choice. 

“Fasting is not necessarily Christian. Maybe it is for purposes of discipline and focus. Offices enforce several rituals like these,” Arwa Erick stated. 

“Those arguing that this used to happen in Karen when Ruto was DP so we should not complain now because we did not complain then, an injustice is an injustice and it doesn’t matter the time it is addressed. Forcing public servants to fast is an illegality. It is unconstitutional. This is not even fasting. It’s withdrawing people’s right to eat,” Pauline Njoroge opined. 

“What is this I’m reading that there are plans to introduce compulsory fasting days for everyone working at State House? Bwana what country is this?” Gabriel Oguda asked.

Also Read: Five Interesting Facts You Did’nt Know About State House

The development comes a day after an Infotrak survey revealed that more than half of Kenyans believe the country was headed in the wrong direction.

According to the survey, 62 percent of Kenyans interviewed believe the country is not moving in the right direction.

Out of 2149 Kenyans polled, 73% cited poor governance to the high cost of living, high taxes, and high unemployment rate.

Others highlighted weak leadership (4 percent), terrible politics (3 percent), natural disasters such as drought and poverty, corruption, poor education quality, poor infrastructure, and unbalanced employment distribution.

Infotrak also reported that five percent of Kenyans are optimistic that Kenya id headed in the right direction because President Ruto is God-fearing.

Also Read: Powerful Uhuru Ally President William Ruto Has Secretly Retained At State House

