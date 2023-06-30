Connect with us

Politics

Mixed Reactions As Ruto, Gachagua & MPs Set To Get 14% Pay Rise 

ruto

File image of President Ruto, Mudavadi and Gachagua

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has proposed a 14 percent on state officers including the President, the Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries and MPs over the next two years to cushion them against the rising cost of living.

If the proposal is approved President Ruto’s gross salary will rise by 7.1 percent from July 2023 to Ksh1,546,875 from Ksh1,443,750 currently before a further 6.7 percent increase to Ksh1,650,000 from July 2024.

DP Gachagua’s monthly income would rise to Ksh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 before reaching Ksh1,402,500, over the two years.

Governors and Cabinet Secretaries will earn Ksh1,056,000 by July 2024 from the current monthly gross pay of Ksh 924,000.

MPs and Senators will earn Ksh 741,003 and Ksh769,201 respectively in the two upcoming financial years, representing a cumulative 8.3% wage increase in the period.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) will on the other hand earn Ksh 164,588 from Ksh 144,375.

Other State officials who are set to receive increment include; Chief Justice, The Deputy Chief Justice, Principal Secretaries, the Auditor-General, Judges, Director of Public Prosecutions,Inspector-General of Police and the chairpersons of key state commissions. 

Below are some of the reactions from Kenyans over the proposed Salary Increments. 

 

Maverick Aoko: “I Aoko Otieno aka The maverick rejects this. If Ruto accedes to this. it will mark the end of my support for him and this government. I swear to the heavens above. End of Statement.”

 

Alinur Mohamed: “As hustlers, we have been asking for an increase in our salaries to cushion ourselves against the high cost of living. Finally, our prayers have been answered. We are happy that finally, our fellow hustlers, President William Ruto, Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, and their cabinet secretaries will have a 14% increase on their salaries to cushion them against the rising cost of living.”

5 People: “Ruto is just playing mind games at this point. Hio 14% salary increase SRC has proposed, ikifika kwa table yake, he’ll reject it so that he can be seen as a saint. You’ll just hear him in a rally “si mnaona nilikataa kuongezewa mshahara ndio tujenge uchumi?”I read this script!!”

Also Read: MPs Reject President Ruto’s75-Year-Old SRC Nominee 

