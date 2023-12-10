Moha Jicho Pevu, Boniface Mwangi Clash Bitterly In Ugly Online Fight

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali and activist Boniface Mwangi on Saturday clashed on X previously known as Twitter over a supposed drug menace in Mombasa county.

The clash started when Mwangi questioned Ali’s fight against the LGBTQ community instead of what he perceived to be more pressing issues such as the future of young people in the region.

“Mombasa youth are dying not because of having sex but drug use, still Muslims, and Christian leaders led by Nyali Mohamed Ali would rather hold a protest against gay people instead of focusing on what’s destroying their youth. Are coast leaders in the pockets of the drug dealers?” fired Mwangi.

The UDA MP fired back at Mwangi claiming the activist was on the payroll of the LGBTQ community’s sympathisers and donors.

“Brother, are the LGBTQ donors using you? Leave their money because it draws curses. Those whites are not God for you to worship them. Leave their money. Just ask them to send you the ones they normally do,” Ali stated.

Boniface Mwangi challenged Ali to reveal images of his family to demonstrate that he is a family guy who believes in the institution of marriage.

The Nyali MP in a rejoinder said Mwangi knows his wife and took photos during their wedding near the Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi.

“You know my wife Boni. U took a picture of us after our wedding 12 years ago which we paid for. In fact, it was on the rooftop of that donor building behind the Ethiopian Embassy paid for by the then Swedish, US Amb among many others. The same pple who are using you, brought drugs to the coast to kill religion and IPK which was powerful by then,” Ali stated.

Mwangi encouraged the vocal MP to focus his efforts on developing measures to protect future generations from cartels that pose a threat to their well-being.

“I have no donours Ali…and your wife who l know too well. I have photos to prove it too. For the sake of the people of Mombasa, fight the drug dealers, and peddlers in Mombasa county,” came out Mwangi again.

Ali has been leading anti-LGBTQ protests in both Nairobi and Mombasa and has expressed alarm about foreign countries attempting to advance the agenda in Kenya.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Clashes With Senator Cheruiyot Over Kawira Mwangaza’s Impeachment Motion