Monday is your last day, Gachagua warns ahead of Azimio demos

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to those planning to participate in the Azimio la Umoja demonstrations on Monday, April 3.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service, Gachagua cautioned young people who have been taking advantage of the violence to steal and destroy property that Monday would be their last day to do so.

“I want to caution those young men who have been taking advantage of the violence to steal property, to mug people to loot property, Monday is your last day to do so,” he said.

He said that the demonstrations were no longer peaceful, but had turned into post-election violence, mugging, and theft, which are felonies under the country’s penal code.

Gachagua reiterated that the government would assert its authority in protecting life, prosperity and upholding the rule of law.

The Deputy President’s statement comes days after Azimio leader Raila Odinga called for Monday’s protests to be the “mother of all protests.”

Raila has been leading the demonstrations to demand lower cost of living, inclusivity in choosing the next IEBC commissioners, and opening up the electronic voting system data. He further said that the protests would be held every Monday and Thursday until the government met their demands.