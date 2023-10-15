Connect with us

Moses Kuria Clarifies Reports Of Tussle With Mudavadi Over Office Space 

Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management CS Moses Kuria has dismissed media reports that there is a tussle between him and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi over office following the recent cabinet reshuffle. 

In a statement on Sunday October 15, Kuria said Mudavadi will continue operating from his Railways office while he will be working from Harambe House. 

“Contrary to media reports today, there is absolutely no tug of war between myself and my senior and close friend Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. The PCS will continue operating from Railways Headquarters and myself from Harambee House,” said Kuria. 

The Former Trade CS also noted that his PS Veronica Nduva will also be based at Harambee House

“Principal Secretary for Performance and Delivery Management Veronica Nduva will also be based at Harambee House to oversee Government Delivery Services, Performance Contracting, State Corporations Advisory Committee and Inspectorate of State Corporations as per Executive Order Number 1 of 2023,” he added.

This comes after Media reports attributed to a communique issued by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei indicate that the headquarters of the office of the Prime CS and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, all of which now fall under Musalia Mudavadi will be located at the Old Treasury building in Nairobi.

Mudavadi however clarified that even after the reshuffle, the physical location of his office has not changed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs remains at the Railways Headquarters,” said Mudavadi in a statement.

Koskei had noted that Mudavadi’s office should be based at the Old Treasury Building which previously housed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Moses Kuria to take over the Railways Headquarters office.

Also Read: Mudavadi's Appeal To Western Region After President Ruto'sVisit

