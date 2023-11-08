Moses Kuria Clashes With Senator Cheruiyot Over Kawira Mwangaza’s Impeachment Motion

Public Service CS Moses Kuria on Tuesday night attacked 13 Senators over Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment motion.

In a statement via X , Kuria called out the Senators asking them not to push for Governor Mwangaza’s removal.

“Stop it. You can see from evidence you are being misled,” Kuria stated.

The senators include: Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Sigei (Bomet) Sen. Mundigi (Embu), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Seki (Kajiado)and Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo).

The others are Abdul Haji (Garissa), Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), Kathuri Murungi (Meru), Wambua (Kitui) and Moses Kajwan’g (Homabay county).

Senator Cheruiyot in response asked CS Kuria if he was ready to fight Parliament and legislators.

“Are you really sure you want a fight with parliament and parliamentarians right now ?” Cheruiyot posed.

The clash comes after Senate Speaker Amason Kingivwarned CS Kuria over comments on the ongoing impeachment hearing against Mwangaza.

Kingi said the Senate will summon the Public Service CS if he does not desist from making the comments.

“I, therefore, caution Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, performance and delivery management, and all other persons to desist from adversely making utterances whether written or spoken in relation to the conduct of the impeachment process which may prejudice the just and fair disposal of the present matter. If this caution is not heeded, we will summon the CS Moses Kuria,” Kingi warned.

Kuria has been defending Governor Mwangaza saying the claims against her are not grounds for impeachment.

The former Gatundu South MP also blamed a senior govt official for pushing for the removal of Governor Mwangaza.

