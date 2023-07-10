Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Moses Kuria Goes After Uhuru Over Last Week’s Protests 

By

Published

20230710 091420

File image of Trade CS Moses Kuria.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has urged retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect his successor President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government. 

In a tweet on Monday July 10, Kuria stated that the country is bigger than the former Head of State and his personal interests. 

“Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta must respect President William Ruto and accept that he won the Elections. This country is bigger than Uhuru and his personal interests,” he stated. 

The former Gatundu South MP went on to say that he will defend the current administration from the opposition. 

“I’ll personally defend and safeguard this Government as I did to my fellow constituency mate when he was the president .

“The Mt Kenya region is both a great shareholder and beneficially of this Government and we won’t take the nonsense anymore,” he added.

Kuria’s latest remarks is part of Kenya Kwanza’s onslaught against the former head of state.

The ruling coalition has been blaming Uhuru for the Opposition coalition’s anti-government protests.

According to Kenya Kwanza, Uhuru is trying to destabilize the country using the protests.

Uhuru and Ruto enjoyed a friendly relationship until 2018, when the former president exchanged handshakes with his then opponent Raila Odinga.

Uhuru openly supported and campaigned for Raila in the 2022 general election, but he was defeated by William Ruto.

Uhuru has however never issued a statement on the same and has maintained his low-key life.

The Azimio la Umoja on Friday held Saba Saba protests across the country that saw at least six deaths reported. 

The opposition coalition is expected to continue with the demos on Wednesday this week. 

Also Read: Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta bags a Coveted peace Award from an International Democracy group

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019