Moses Kuria Goes After Uhuru Over Last Week’s Protests 

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has urged retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect his successor President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government.

In a tweet on Monday July 10, Kuria stated that the country is bigger than the former Head of State and his personal interests.

“Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta must respect President William Ruto and accept that he won the Elections. This country is bigger than Uhuru and his personal interests,” he stated.

The former Gatundu South MP went on to say that he will defend the current administration from the opposition.

“I’ll personally defend and safeguard this Government as I did to my fellow constituency mate when he was the president .

“The Mt Kenya region is both a great shareholder and beneficially of this Government and we won’t take the nonsense anymore,” he added.

Kuria’s latest remarks is part of Kenya Kwanza’s onslaught against the former head of state.

The ruling coalition has been blaming Uhuru for the Opposition coalition’s anti-government protests.

According to Kenya Kwanza, Uhuru is trying to destabilize the country using the protests.

Uhuru and Ruto enjoyed a friendly relationship until 2018, when the former president exchanged handshakes with his then opponent Raila Odinga.

Uhuru openly supported and campaigned for Raila in the 2022 general election, but he was defeated by William Ruto.

Uhuru has however never issued a statement on the same and has maintained his low-key life.

The Azimio la Umoja on Friday held Saba Saba protests across the country that saw at least six deaths reported.

The opposition coalition is expected to continue with the demos on Wednesday this week.

