Moses Kuria in Trouble As Senators Call For His Impeachment 

Public Service CS Moses Kuria is under fire over the remarks he made on the Impeachment motion of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Senators on Wednesday halted the motion against Mwangaza to discuss CS Kuria’s conduct.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot stated that Kuria’s behavior was becoming unbearable.

”Speaker, I agree with members of this house who have brought a motion of censure before to discuss the conduct of this particular minister because every given opportunity has done nothing but embarrass the appointing authority,” said Cheruiyot.

The Kericho Senator went on to call for his sacking saying he is an embarrassment to the executive.

“In fact, it is my submission that the earlier CS Moses Kuria is let off his duties, the better for this administration because in every single day, in every action that he undertakes, he continues to embarrass the President and the People,” Cheruiyot added.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna demanded action to be taken on CS Kuria saying it was time for the President to do something.

“I ask myself, just how much embarrassment does the President have the capacity to endure?” Sifuna posed.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang on his part asked Senator Cheruiyot to use his close relationship with President Ruto to have Kuria sacked.

”Go and tell the boss that this guy is an embarrassment, not just to the government but to the republic of Kenya, he is an embarrassment to the entire East Africa, the deals he has done have made Kenya look like a pariah,” he stated.

Kuria on Tuesday night listed 16 senators whom he accused of being misled to impeach the Governor.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi however warned him against making comments on the impeachment trial.

