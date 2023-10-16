Connect with us

Politics

Moses Kuria makes U-turn on Kenyans Paying For Huduma Centre Services 

By

Published

20230713 105931

File image of CS Moses Kuria

Public service, performance and delivery management CS Moses Kuria has made a U-turn on his earlier statement that Kenyans will have to pay a small fee to receive services at Huduma centers.

Speaking on Monday October 16 during the official takeover of the state Department of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management at Harambee House, Kuria said they will introduce the service fees to enable Huduma Centres to generate revenue and ease the pressure on the exchequer.

”You have been enjoying these services without paying, there is no more free lunch. You have to pay for it, we will introduce a fee for government service and private service to support our e-commerce because huduma Centre will be the backbone for e-commerce,” Kuria said.

The public service CS however hours later, denounced the statement and termed it as a misrepresentation of what he meant.

He explained that the service fees will be paid by state departments that use Huduma Centres for their services. 

“The Public is already paying government departments for services offered through huduma centers but those departments do not pay huduma centers for distributing their services to the public,’’ Kuria stated while denying the earlier sentiment.

”Such departments are the ones to pay fees for service, not the public, but it would be a dull day for the media if they do not misrepresent me,” he added.

Meanwhile the Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management said he will rebrand the Kenya School of Government to Africa School of Government where other African countries will be coming here for their training.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Clarifies Reports Of Tussle With Mudavadi Over Office Space 

