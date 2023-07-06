Connect with us

Politics

Moses Kuria Reacts After Being Sued Over Edible Oils Proposal 

File image of CS Moses Kuria

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has broken silence after an activist moved to court to sue him over a proposal to remove the 35 percent duty on cooking oil. 

Kuria in a tweet on Thursday July 6 wondered why he was being sued over a proposal. 

He accused cartels of trying to stop the proposal adding that he will not stop at nothing. 

“Sued over a proposal ! Good Lawd ! These cartels have had it smooth for far too long they will stop at nothing. But an irresistible force will meet an immovable object. Watch this space,” he tweeted. 

Julius Ogogoh on Tuesday sued CS Kuria at the Mombasa High Court saying the proposal will have a negative impact on companies that have heavily invested in the sector. 

“Mr Kuria’s actions are arbitrary, ill-advised and malicious. This court has no option but to set them aside and make an order restraining such further illegalities,” the plaintiff claimed 

Ogogoh asked the court to issue an order quashing the policy directive as drafted by CS Kuria and another restraining Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndungu from acting on the said proposal.

Justice Olga Sewe certified the matter as urgent and ordered that the respondents be served with the court papers.

“That leave be and is hereby granted to Mr Ogogoh to apply for judicial review orders

of certiorari and prohibition. The substantive application shall be filed within 21 days from the date of this order,” the judge said. 

Also Read: Moses Kuria Threatens Nation Media Group After Airing of Oil Deal Exposé

