Moses Kuria Reveals Plan to Hold Protests outside Uhuru’s Home

kuria uhuru

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has disclosed that there is a plan by the Kenya Kwanza coalition to stage protests outside former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home in Ichaweri, Kiambu County.

Speaking on Sunday, April 30 in Thika stadium during singer Muigai wa Njoroge’s 25th music anniversary celebrations, Kuria said that the protests are aimed at opposing Uhuru’s recent inroads in the political scene.

“It might be as soon as coming week. We will hold that meeting not anywhere else but outside the Kenyatta family homestead in Ichaweri village in Gatundu South, Kiambu,” said Kuria.

The former Gatundu South MP accused Uhuru of funding Azimio’s protests, alleging that the demos are a plot to destabilize President Ruto’s government.

“There are those who are known for fighting investments through public protests and this time round they will have it rough,” Kuria claimed.

The Trade CS argued that he cannot be touring around the world luring investors yet the opposition is sabotaging his efforts.

“That is what we will be calling him out for in that rally outside his compound,” he added.

The event was attended by a number of Kenya Kwanza politicians including; Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kiambu governor Kimani Wamatangi, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Thika town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, Senator Karungo Thang’wa and Kiambu Women Rep Anne wa Muratha.

Gachagua who was the chief guest at the event, also attacked Uhuru and proclaimed himself as the Mt Kenya Kingpin.

“I am a Múgíkúyú and there is nothing you can do about it. I was brought up in this region being fed chewed bananas straight from my mother’s mouth. If speaking in the Gikuyu language will take away this Deputy President seat, so be it,” he said.

Also Read: Four Residences Where President Uhuru Kenyatta Might Stay After Retiring

