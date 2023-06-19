Connect with us

Politics

Moses Kuria Threatens Nation Media Group After Airing of Oil Deal Exposé

By

Published

File image of CS Moses Kuria

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has threatened to cut government advertising and publicity on Nation Media Group (NMG) over its recent back-to-back hard-hitting stories that have somewhat left the Kenya Kwanza government with an egg on the face.

Speaking on Sunday during the Akorino Annual Convention held in Embu County, CS Kuria asked NMG to declare its stand on whether it was playing a watchdog role or was part of the opposition.

He also warned government agencies advertising with NMG to stop advertising with the company or they would lose their jobs.

“Nation Media, Muamue kama nyinyi ni gazeti, broadcasting house, media house ama chama cha upinzani. Na mimi nimesema, Kutoka kesho, ata si kutoka kesho. Kutoka leo idara yoyote ya serikali ntaona imeweka advertisement kwa Nation Media, mjihesabu mko nyumbani,” he said.

In a series of other tweets, the Ruto CS reiterated that the government will not consider the media house for advertisements. He however, stated that the government will not prevent other advertisements from being shown at NMG.

“You can still advertise auctioneers and funeral announcements. We will not stop those,” the CS said.

If the former Gatundu South MP sentiments come true, it might be a huge setback for the media since government advertisements are a substantial source of money for many media outlets.

Prior to Kuria’s confrontation, the NMG aired an exposé alleging that the Ministries of Trade and Agriculture, led by CS Mithika Linturi, misused approximately Ksh6 billion in an oil scandal.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Media Owners Association and Editors Guild are yet to issue a statement over CS Kuria’s remarks. 

Also Read: Foreign Affairs PS Differs With Moses Kuria Over China Square Row 

