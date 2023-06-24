Moses Kuria Vows To Continue Attacking the Media

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has vowed to continue with his criticism of the press.

Speaking on Saturday, June 24, Kuria urged the media to go slow on the current administration to allow them to work.

“Let them give us time to work. They were with the other government for 10 years. They had their own candidate known as Raila Odinga, and he failed. Let them accept that their candidate failed. I’ll hold the bull by the horns but you have to brave its kicks,” Kuria said.

The former Gatundu South MP at the same time dragged retired President Uhuru Kenyatta into the issue noting that he failed to make Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga president.

“But in any case, why would they support us? They did not support us even the other time but we still won. Didn’t they fail together with Raila? He posed.

His remarks come after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked the media to get used to receiving criticism when they report wrongly.

Speaking on Friday, June 23 Gachagua told the media that the conditions have changed and they will now be criticized the same way they criticized the political class.

“They have criticized the political class for so many years and we took the criticism in straight and we agreed that they had to hold us to account but things have changed. Now we are also saying that somebody needs to hold the media to account for the things they write, so welcome to the world of Moses Kiarie Kuria because no situation is permanent, “said Gachagua.

The DP also asked other leaders to join CS Kuria in holding the media into account.

“We want to ask leaders in this country to join Moses Kuria to hold the press to account,” he stated.

