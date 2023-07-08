Moses Kuria Welcomes Raila’s Move To Collect 10 Million Signatures

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has sarcastically welcomed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s move to collect 10 million signatures to remove President William Ruto from office.

Kuria in a statement on Saturday, July 8 claimed that the plan is being backed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and wants the Azimio chief to be busy.

“I really like this 10 million signatures thing. It is Uhuru’s way of keeping Raila busy and out of the streets. Raila continues to enjoy Uhuru’s weekly allowance without subjecting the cerelac revolutionaries to street battles. Everybody wins,” Kuria claimed.

Raila kickstarted the process on Friday during the Saba Saba rally at Kamukunji grounds by appending his own signature.

He stated that the decision was necessitated by the Kenya Kwanza government’s failure to address the opposition’s grievances including punitive taxes, high cost of living, electoral fraud, and biased recruitment of electoral commissioners.

“The people have started the process of taking back the power given to people to represent them. We have to know how many we are and that is why we have started collecting signatures,” said Raila on Friday.

He added, “I Raila Amollo Odinga will start here today. You will also get the papers to sign so that by next week we have 10 million.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has however laughed off the move saying Azimio will not take the 10 million signatures anywhere.

“We are very disturbed by the events of yesterday. The destruction that came out of the ill-planned demonstration by Azimio. These Azimio people must know that elections are over, they must move. The truth is that William Ruto is the president and nothing can change that fact. Even if Azimio collects 10 million signatures, where will they take them?” Gachagua said on Saturday.