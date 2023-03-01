Connect with us

MP Mboko urges President Ruto to prove his Christianity on LGBTQ issue

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko has called on President William Ruto to address the LGBTQ issue in Kenya, following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the registration of LGBTQ as a society or NGO. Mboko has urged the president to condemn homosexuality and uphold cultural and religious practices, which do not support same-sex relationships.

Homosexuality is illegal in Kenya and carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. However, the Supreme Court’s ruling allows for the formation of LGBTQ organizations and their right to association, despite the illegality of homosexuality in the country. This decision has been met with mixed reactions from Kenyan leaders and the public.

Mboko’s call for President Ruto’s response comes amid a national debate on the LGBTQ issue in Kenya. While some leaders have condemned the court’s decision, others have expressed support for LGBTQ rights and the recognition of their existence in society.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has proposed a bill that seeks to increase the penalty for homosexual offenders, citing the need to protect the family unit and discourage the practice. Kaluma’s bill has generated controversy, with critics arguing that it infringes on the rights of LGBTQ individuals and promotes discrimination.

Kenya’s LGBTQ community continues to face discrimination and persecution, with many forced to hide their identity for fear of backlash from society and the law. Activists have called for the repeal of laws criminalizing homosexuality and the recognition of LGBTQ rights in Kenya.

