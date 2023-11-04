MP Salasya Sued Over Alleged Assault

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salsya has been sued by a lawyer in Kakamega over alleged defamation of character and psychological and emotional distress.

According to the lawyer, Salasya attacked him verbally and physically following a case he is handling in which the MP is accused of failing to repay the Sh500,000 he borrowed after he was elected during the August 2022 general election.

Salasya was summoned to appear before court on November 8, 2023, to defend himself against a debt claim filed by a businessman, Robert Malenya Lutta, who claimed that he failed to repay the money within the two-month period agreed upon.

Lutta’s lawyer, Edwin Wawire Wafula, has requested the court to intervene in the matter after he was allegedly verbally and physically assaulted by Salasya on two occasions in Kakamega town.

Resident Magistrate Gladys Kiama on October 30 requested Wafula serve Salasya with court papers summoning him to appear in court on November 8 for a case hearing.

However, on November 2, about 6 p.m., Wafula claimed that Salasya insulted and threatened him again while at a hotel in Nairobi.

“The words uttered by Mr Salasya in public, in their natural meaning, depict me as conman, a stupid man, a fraudster, a satanic man and a man with no integrity. I, therefore, want him to define these words before the Small Claims Court because they were not only defamatory but amount to threats,” said Wafula.

He says that if his clients take his statements seriously, they will avoid his legal services, directly affecting his source of income.

In an earlier case at the Small Claims Court, the plaintiff, Mr Lutta, stated that if the MP was found guilty of defaulting, he would use Section 38 of the Civil Procedure Act, which allows for the imprisonment of debt defaulters, to commit him to civil jail.

Also Read: Salasya Tells Off Critics Over His Climate Change Speech