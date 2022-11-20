MPs From Ruto’s Backyard to Meet CS Kuria Over Plans to Import GMO Maize

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has reiterated his opposition to the plans by the government to import genetically modified maize into the country saying that it will hurt local farmers.

While speaking during a press conference on Sunday, November 20, Cherargei stated that the plan to import GMO maize will demoralize local farmers currently harvesting their crops.

The second-term senator argued that farmers will incur huge losses if the government imports the maize.

“When we were planting maize we spent about Ksh7,000 on fertilizer per bag. The price of petrol was also high. Importing the maize will hurt maize prices in the country and our farmers won’t get returns for their sweat,” he argued.

Cherargei asked the Ruto-led government to prioritize buying the current harvest before thinking of importing any maize into the country.

“We are calling on the government to suspend plans to import maize into the country and spend the next three months buying the harvest from our farmers. If there is a shortage by February then they can go ahead with the importation plans,” he added.

He further stated that he would rally a section of MPs from the Rift Valley region to meet up with Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi and his Trade, Investment, and Industry counterpart Moses Kuria for talks to stop the importation of the GMO maize.

“It is surprising that the CSs for Trade and Agriculture appear not to recognize the fact that our farmers are currently harvesting maize. I don’t think the statement on importing maize was made in good faith. It will demoralize our farmers. MPs from the Rift Valley region will be sitting with the two CSs by Tuesday to address this matter,” Cherargei stated.

