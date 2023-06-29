MPs Reject President Ruto’s 75-Year-Old SRC Nominee 

The National Assembly Labour Committee has rejected the nomination of Phyllis Wagacha by President William Ruto to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The MPs stated that Wagacha is above retirement age as stipulated by the employment act.

“To this end, the committee notes that the nominee is not suitable to hold the position of a member of SRC on account of age,” the committee said adding that the nominee was born in Kiambu in 1948.

Wagacha was vetted by the committee last week and revealed that she is 75 years old, which the committee stated is much above the legal retirement age for public officials.

The mandatory retirement age for civil servants is 65.

The committee also stated that, while Wagacha possessed the necessary academic qualifications for the role, he must adhere to the obligatory retirement age.

The committee further stated that the nominee holds no political party office, has never been fired, and is informed about current and technical concerns pertaining to the target post.

Wagacha was nominated by the President on May 23 to replace Dalmas Otieno who resigned from the position in 2022 to participate in the 2022 General Election.

She holds a doctoral degree in Information Sciences, from Moi University.

Wambui previously served at Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), and the International Committee for Social Science Information and Documentation.

However, the fate of the SRC nominee lies with the National Assembly, which has a history of amending reports from committees.

The commitee on the other hand approved the nomination of Mary Wanyonyi and the CRA chair.

