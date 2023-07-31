Connect with us

Politics

Mudavadi Accuses Raila of Seeking Sympathy With Demands

By

Published

Rao
Rao

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi recently spoke at an interdenominational thanksgiving event in Kwale, asserting that the country is not in a crisis.

His statement comes amid Kenya Kwanza’s announcement of its intention to engage the opposition on various issues raised.

However, a section of Kenyan Kwanza has distanced itself from claims that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo was in the country, while other leaders have not confirmed or denied his presence.

Mudavadi, who was once an ally of Raila Odinga, emphasized that the transition of power from President Ruto to his predecessor adhered to the country’s constitution.

He highlighted that Kenya does not intervene in the affairs of other countries, such as South Africa, during their times of crisis.

In a recent interview with AFP, Raila revealed that President Ruto had rejected the mediation of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

According to Azimio, Suluhu had visited the country and met with Raila, but the Kenya Kwanza side kept her waiting for two days.

Mudavadi cited instances where other countries faced difficulties but did not seek Kenya’s intervention for mediation.

He dismissed the call for international mediation as “hogwash,” indicating that the government side cannot be trusted, and an external mediator is necessary.

On their part, the ruling coalition has maintained their preference for talks within parliament but recently showed willingness to allow two members from outside parliament to participate.

