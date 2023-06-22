Connect with us

Politics

Mudavadi Defends Himself Over Numerous Foreign Trips 

By

Published

FB IMG 1680369526256 1

File image of Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has defended himself over his many foreign trips. 

Speaking during an interview with NTV, Mudavadi stated that trips are sanctioned by President William Ruto.  

He argued that Kenya must have diplomatic relations with other countries adding that he can stop people from talking on the matter. 

“I think we are misinterpreting the whole thing. The trips I’ve made, I have made on behalf of the President because we have to have our footprint in the diplomatic realm. I cannot stop people from talking,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS at the same time asked Kenya Kwanza government officials to focus on delivering President Ruto’s agenda for the country and engaging with Kenyans. 

“But I think our focus, and I still reiterate our focus, must be on better delivery of services. So we are not out there for political rallies at this point in time. People should be focusing on engaging with the people,” said Mudavadi. 

He added, “If it is public participation, if it is communicating to the people. Our focus should be on matters development but I will not run away from it and I will continue to add to my colleagues that 2027 is not tomorrow. Let us focus and do what we are supposed to do as defined by the assignment given to each of us by the President.”

His remarks come days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that he is not keen on going for foreign trips that do not bring resources to Kenya.

“The only trip I’ll attend should be about resource mobilization. If I go to see a new President being sworn in, what do I bring back? I do not need it ,”  he said.

Mudavadi has in recent days been assigned to represent President Ruto at a number of engagements outside the nation, fueling speculation that the President dislikes his Deputy.

Also Read: Mudavadi Explains Why Raila Is Angry With The International Community 

