Mudavadi Explains Why Raila Is Angry With The International Community 

File image of Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday April 1 revealed details of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s meeting with ambassadors. 

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony in Malava, Kakamega County, Mudavadi revealed that the meeting took place on Sunday, March 26. 

“Last Sunday, ambassadors met with Raila for two and a half hours. They asked him to explain what his real problem was. 

“In that meeting, Raila and his partners stated that they wanted the server to be opened, the recruitment of new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners stopped, and the return of former commissioners who resigned. In that meeting, he didn’t speak about the cost of flour nor the economy,” Mudavadi claimed. 

He went on to note that Raila is angry at the International Community because he was told he had no case. 

“You are getting angry with ambassadors because they told you that you have no case. That is what they told you,” Mudavadi added.

His remarks come After Raila chastised US Ambassador Meg Whitman for putting development ahead of democracy.

While addressing mourners in Gem, Siaya County during the burial of Grace Onyango, Raila acknowledged that Whitman had asked him to accept the results of the August 2022 polls.

Her request irritated the opposition leader, who in turn criticized the US Ambassador for defending elections, despite her coming to Kenya days before the 2022 general election.

“They must allow Kenyans to make a decision of their own. We demand that the servers are opened so that we can continue to interrogate the results in the servers,” Raila remarked.



