Politics

Mudavadi, Mutua Skip Cabinet Meeting In Mombasa, Here Is Why

By

Published

FB IMG 1680369526256 1

File image of Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and his Tourism counterpart Alfred Mutua on Friday failed to attend a Cabinet Meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House Mombasa.

While the other CSs were meeting at State Mombasa, Mudavadi was with King Charles III at Fort Jesus which was his final destination is his tour to Kenya.

The Prime CS also accompanied the King and Queen to meet faith leaders from diverse communities to hear how they are working together to promote harmony amongst the city’s population.

The British Monarch who arrived in the Country on Monday night concluded their visit and jetted out of the country through the Mombasa International Airport.

CS Mutua on the other hand failed to show up in the Cabinet Meeting as he is attending the World Travel and Tourism Council Summit in Kigali Rwanda.

“I am currently in Kigali, Rwanda, attending the World Travel and Tourism Council summit. This marks a historic occasion as it’s the first time this event is being hosted in an African country,” he posted on his social media accounts

The Tourism CS explained that the summit is engaging in discussions about facilitating seamless travel for tourists within the continent, with a focus on improving air and rail transport.

“It’s estimated that the tourism sector will experience a remarkable growth rate of over 5% in the coming year, potentially generating at least 6 million job opportunities for our citizens.

“To harness this growth, our primary objective is to prepare strategically by intensifying our marketing efforts and diversifying our tourism offerings, especially in the realms of sports and adventure tourism,” he added.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Clarifies Reports Of Tussle With Mudavadi Over Office Space 

