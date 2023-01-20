Mudavadi Reveals What President Ruto Will Soon Do to Individuals Behind Chebukati’s Murder Plot

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that President William Ruto will soon release the names of individuals behind the alleged plot to abduct and murder former IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with NTV, Mudavadi said that Ruto was intentional in his claims refuting allegations by the opposition, who argued that the murder plot was fabricated.

“The President never speaks in vain. We should appreciate that. All I can tell you is that time will tell. I cannot predict how long the process will take, but I can tell you that time will tell,” he stated.

“As a people, we must ask ourselves how this should never happen again. What happened in 2007 (Post Election Violence) was forgotten. We need soul-searching moments,” Mudavadi added.

President Ruto claimed on Tuesday this week that a group of senior politicians teamed up with the intention to influence the outcome of the presidential poll by capturing independent institutions that would play a key role in the elections.

“We know that there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that the commission would be paralysed, or a compliant commissioner take over and subvert the people’s sovereignty. It was a hard, cold and lonely time, the threats were dire, the promised rewards lavish and the pressure relentless,” he disclosed.

“We now know that Chairman Wafula Chebukati, commissioners Abdi Yakub Guliye and Boya Molu as well as the CEO, Hussein Marjan, and their staff, were offered stupendous financial rewards to cooperate with the agents of impunity, but they bravely resisted.

“We also know that they were subsequently threatened with dire consequences for them and their families if they did not do the ‘system’s bidding and overturn the choice of Kenyans,” he added.

The President has however come under criticism from Azimio allied politicians who want him to forget about the 2022 polls and instead work for Kenyans.

