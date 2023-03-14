Connect with us

Politics

Mudavadi, Wetang’ula will not be forced to join UDA – Malala

By

Published

cleophas malala 1
cleophas malala

The secretary-general of the Kenya Kwanza government’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Cleophas Malala, has confirmed that affiliate parties, including Ford Kenya and ANC, will not be forced to dissolve and merge with UDA.

In an interview with TV 47 on Tuesday night, Malala stated that UDA will continue working with the leaders of these parties, even if they choose to maintain the status quo. Malala stressed that ANC and Ford Kenya remain members of the Kenya Kwanza coalition, and their wishes will be respected.

While such a decision may not affect the parties’ status within the coalition, Malala warned that it may harm them in the future when it comes to electing house leadership. He emphasized that when it is time to elect the Speaker of the National Assembly, ANC, Ford Kenya, and UDA should be allowed to field candidates.

Malala dismissed claims that the call for affiliate parties to join UDA is an attempt to undermine democracy in the country. He argued that Kenya Kwanza has only 14 parties, and their dissolution into a single political vehicle still leaves room for tens of other parties to check the government.

The dissolution of six Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties into UDA has already taken place, but Malala stressed that they have not signed any pacts with UDA. He further pointed out that the push for party dissolution is based on the recognition that UDA has the instruments of power and the influence to implement affiliate parties’ ideologies under one roof.

