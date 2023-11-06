Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Mudavadi’s Secretary Kibisu Kabatesi Resigns

By

Published

IMG 20231106 WA0004

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s secretary for government strategic communications Kibisu Kabatesi has resigned.

In a letter to Mudavadi, Kabatesi cited personal reasons as to why he was resigning. 

He thanked President William Ruto for giving the chance to serve in the position and Mudavadi for the support he accorded him.

“I would have wished that we continued the great work of streamlining Government communications to create a conversation between Government its Citizens, save that for personal reasons, I undertake to resign from the position of Secretary, Government Strategic Communications effective November 1, 2023. 

“I do this with a clear conscience and utmost humility that my talents will find utility at another time in the service of our great country,” Kabatesi stated.

IMG 20231106 WA0005

File image of Musalia Mudavadi.

He went on to ask Mudavadi to pay him dues that accumulated during his service.

“Vide this letter, may I humbly request for payment of all my accumulated dues/arrears simultaneously with my resignation,” he added.

Kabatesi was appointed to the docket in March, which was a newly created position. 

His role was to supervise government strategic communication of policy, its articulation and dissemination in his new patch at the presidency while overseeing and guiding strategic communication across government ministries, state departments and agencies.

Kabatesi has served as Mudavadi’s aide for years and at some point serving as the head of Presidential Director of Communication. 

He has over 40 years of experience in the media having worked as TV producer, public relations officer, writer, editor, media trainer and publicist.

Also Read: Mudavadi, Mutua Skip Cabinet Meeting In Mombasa, Here Is Why

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020