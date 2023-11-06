Mudavadi’s Secretary Kibisu Kabatesi Resigns

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s secretary for government strategic communications Kibisu Kabatesi has resigned.

In a letter to Mudavadi, Kabatesi cited personal reasons as to why he was resigning.

He thanked President William Ruto for giving the chance to serve in the position and Mudavadi for the support he accorded him.

“I would have wished that we continued the great work of streamlining Government communications to create a conversation between Government its Citizens, save that for personal reasons, I undertake to resign from the position of Secretary, Government Strategic Communications effective November 1, 2023.

“I do this with a clear conscience and utmost humility that my talents will find utility at another time in the service of our great country,” Kabatesi stated.

He went on to ask Mudavadi to pay him dues that accumulated during his service.

“Vide this letter, may I humbly request for payment of all my accumulated dues/arrears simultaneously with my resignation,” he added.

Kabatesi was appointed to the docket in March, which was a newly created position.

His role was to supervise government strategic communication of policy, its articulation and dissemination in his new patch at the presidency while overseeing and guiding strategic communication across government ministries, state departments and agencies.

Kabatesi has served as Mudavadi’s aide for years and at some point serving as the head of Presidential Director of Communication.

He has over 40 years of experience in the media having worked as TV producer, public relations officer, writer, editor, media trainer and publicist.

