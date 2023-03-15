Connect with us

Politics

Multi-millionaire businessman charged with stealing over Sh71 million from his partners

Parminder Singh Manku, a businessman who boasted about his wealth, has been charged with stealing over Sh71 million from his business partners. He was charged with three counts of stealing by a company’s director, forgery, and uttering a false document to a bank.

According to the charge sheet, Manku, being a director of Elite Earth Movers Limited, stole Sh71,500,000 between August and October 2021 in Westlands, Nairobi. He allegedly came into possession of the company’s property by virtue of being its director.

The second count charged Manku with forging Lalji Meghi and Company Limited Board resolution minutes, claiming to be the sole signatory of the company’s account at Standard Chartered Bank. The third count alleged that he fraudulently uttered the forged company minutes to the bank, unaware that they were not resolutions passed by the board.

The complainants, Pravin Mavji Patel and Daxsha Pravin, through their lawyer, requested the court to issue tough bail terms, claiming that Manku had been on the run after committing the alleged offenses in 2021.

However, Manku’s lawyer argued that the charges were a result of vendetta resulting from business rivalry, and he could not steal from a company where he is a director.

The magistrate released Manku on a cash bail of Sh1 million with two contact persons and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court. The case will be heard on May 11.

