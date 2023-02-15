Connect with us

Politics

Murathe Breaks Silence On Jubilee Wrangles, Dares Jubilee MPs To Take Over the Party

File image of David Murathe

Embattled Jubilee Party National Vice Chairman David Murathe has broken silence after being ejected from the party position. 

Speaking to the Standard on Wednesday, Murathe stated that he is not bothered by the suspension and would proceed with the Azimio rallies. 

He dared the Jubilee MPs allied to President Ruto to take over the party leadership. 

“If they are men enough, let them take over the party. We will continue with our agenda. This Friday we will be in Kisii and Kisumu on Saturday for the Azimio la Umoja rallies,” he told The Standard.

Murathe’s remarks echo those of former Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, who recently refuted allegations that Jubilee had abandoned Azimio.

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni 1200x900 1

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni

He went on to say that the measure was intended to weaken the opposition, preventing them from efficiently carrying out their monitoring role.

“Those at State House and elsewhere began a very dangerous plan affecting Kenyans. That is the plan to ensure opposition parties have been bought and broken up to make sure no leaders remain to represent Kenyan citizens.

“I hear that some people met in Nakuru led by those who went to State House recently and claimed that Jubilee is leaving Azimio. That is a lie. Jubilee will be in Azimio to the end. Uhuru will be in Azimio to the end,” Kioni said. 

The Registrar of Political Parties on Tuesday, February 14 however ratified the Jubilee Party leadership changes noting, it was within its Constitution. 

Also Read: Inside Jeremiah Kioni’s Plan To Remove Sabina Chege From Deputy Minority Whip Position

