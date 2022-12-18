Connect with us

Politics

Murathe Opines Why President Ruto Might Lose his Mt Kenya Support Ahead of 2027

By

Published

new content item 1

Murathe

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and vice Chair David Murathe have opined that the Mt Kenya region will turn against Ruto in 2027 due to the high cost of living.

The two politicians who are allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta told the Daily Nation that the Central region will hate William Ruto ahead of 2027.

“For now, our strategies will depend on our Azimio leader, Raila Odinga. I can tell you that if he decided to run in 2027, some of us will support him. He is our leader, and we shall look up to him to show us the way,” Murathe stated.

Kioni on his part refuted claims of division in the opposition camp insisting that Odinga was their leader.

“Without a doubt, many aspirants like Eugene Wamalwa (former Defence CS) have declared their interest in the 2027 presidential race, but Raila remains our preferred candidate,” he remarked.

Their sentiments come days after it was revealed that the Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta will soon quit his job as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance party council chairman to focus on his peace envoy duty, a role he was appointed to by President Ruto.

A section of Jubilee politicians also wants the party to leave the coalition, accusing the ODM party of being greedy.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is the senior most government official in the central region has been urging the Jubilee politicians to dump Azimio and join Kenya Kwanza. The second in Command while speaking in November gave the politicians until December 31 to join his camp.

So far the DP has secured the support of EALA MP Kanini Kega and former Nyeri MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu.

Also Read: Inside Mt Kenya Politicians Plan To Unite DP Gachagua and Uhuru Kenyatta 

 

