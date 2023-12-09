Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Murathe Sends Warning To Gachagua, Alleges How Ruto is Blocking His Political Ambitions

By

Published

new content item 1

File image of David Murathe

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has alleged that President William Ruto is not planning to back his deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s political ambitions.

Speaking on Saturday in Lamu, Murathe claimed that Ruto is sabotaging his deputy behind the scenes.

He also claimed that President Ruto does not want EALA MP Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege aligned to Gachagua.

“Ruto is clever, he knows the law, and he is looking for ways to get rid of the officials because they started aligning themselves politically with DP Gachagua like Kanini and Sabina. Ruto cannot let DP Gachagua form his party. So he is cutting him down to size,” Murathe alleged.

The Uhuru ally at the same time claimed that UDA’s plan to have 2 more deputy leaders is a move to clip Gachagua’s powers in the ruling party.

“You have heard the attempts to have 3 deputy party leaders including installing Mudavadi, Wetangula, and Rigathi. That is why you have heard Mt Kenya protesting because they insist the party only has 1 deputy party leader, Rigathi. When a person wants to trim your influence, they don’t tell you directly. The union is already finished,” he added.

Speaking at the same gathering, former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni claimed that President Ruto intends to abandon the UDA and run on another ticket in 2027.

“William Ruto will not run on UDA, he will seek an alternative political party to run in 2027. So if you have become comfortable thinking that all is well, you are in for a rude shock,” the embattled Jubilee Party SG remarked.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020