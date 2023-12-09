Murathe Sends Warning To Gachagua, Alleges How Ruto is Blocking His Political Ambitions

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has alleged that President William Ruto is not planning to back his deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s political ambitions.

Speaking on Saturday in Lamu, Murathe claimed that Ruto is sabotaging his deputy behind the scenes.

He also claimed that President Ruto does not want EALA MP Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege aligned to Gachagua.

“Ruto is clever, he knows the law, and he is looking for ways to get rid of the officials because they started aligning themselves politically with DP Gachagua like Kanini and Sabina. Ruto cannot let DP Gachagua form his party. So he is cutting him down to size,” Murathe alleged.

The Uhuru ally at the same time claimed that UDA’s plan to have 2 more deputy leaders is a move to clip Gachagua’s powers in the ruling party.

“You have heard the attempts to have 3 deputy party leaders including installing Mudavadi, Wetangula, and Rigathi. That is why you have heard Mt Kenya protesting because they insist the party only has 1 deputy party leader, Rigathi. When a person wants to trim your influence, they don’t tell you directly. The union is already finished,” he added.

Speaking at the same gathering, former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni claimed that President Ruto intends to abandon the UDA and run on another ticket in 2027.

“William Ruto will not run on UDA, he will seek an alternative political party to run in 2027. So if you have become comfortable thinking that all is well, you are in for a rude shock,” the embattled Jubilee Party SG remarked.