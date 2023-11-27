Murkomen Clarifies ‘Ruto Must Go’ Chants In Baringo 

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has broken silence after a group of rowdy youths heckled him on Sunday in Kabarnet, Baringo County.

Murkomen in a statement via his X handle explained that he was in Baringo to support Governor Cheboi in the County’s Governor’s Cup, which is a combined effort with the OKM Peace Cup.

The Transport CS noted that the finals were postponed after a group of youths were angered by their team’s loss.

“The men’s finals were postponed after Baringo Youth FC from Kabarnet, Baringo Central, protested their loss against Chemogoch FC from Mogotio.

“The officials did their best to resolve the matter, but the Baringo central team were not satisfied. Being the home team, and with their fans being more than half of the stadium, it was impossible to proceed with the match,” Murkomen stated.

He pointed out that the “Ruto Must Go Chants” were directed at FKF chairman of Baringo branch Keneth Ruto and not President William Ruto.

“The players and the fans poured their frustrations on FKF officials, especially one Mr. Ruto, whom they felt, was not addressing their concerns,” the Transport CS explained.

Murkomen further said he hopes the Baringo governor will resolve the matter ahead of the finals.

“I believe Governor Cheboi, with the local leaders, will resolve the small matter soon, and we shall return to Baringo to watch the men’s final and award all the winners. Sports can be emotive, but football is a beautiful and popular game that can be used to foster peace,” he added.

Also Read: CS Murkomen Appoints 11-Member Committee To Probe State Of Airports