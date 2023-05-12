Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Murkomen Hails Uhuru For Sacking Duale In The Previous Regime

By

Published

FB IMG 1683879146899

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday May 11 hailed retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for sacking Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale from the National Assembly Majority Leader Position in the previous regime.

Speaking during the launch of Duale’s book ‘For The Record’ in Nairobi, Murkomen said that Uhuru removed Duale from the position due to his loyalty to President William Ruto who was then the Deputy President.

“Uhuru Kenyatta was not wrong to sack you. Because he knew there was no doubt that anything would be plotted against President Ruto and you are going to sit in that room. 

“So you must give him credit, that it is because of your loyalty he had to get you out,” Murkomen said.

FB IMG 1683879127535

The Former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator also revealed how their Tangatanga camp had given up on wooing Duale to join them.

“Even when you were axed from your position. I thought you would go with Uhuru. 

“We had given up.When we used to make normal phone calls and declare publicly our plans for Uhuru, Duale still called on Whatsapp. Duale would come at night and sit with the President,” Murkomen added.

Duale was axed from the Leader of Majority position on June 22, 2020, when Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta (Jubilee Party leader) coordinated a purge of Ruto’s allies.

He was the first Majority Party leader in the 11th and 12th Parliaments until June 2020, when he was replaced by former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

Duale in his book claims that Uhuru once contacted him and asked him to pick between him and Ruto. Duale said he informed him he would take both options.

He also revealed that his ouster from the Majority leader position took 22 minutes.

Also Read: Duale Explains Why Uhuru Is Not Invited To His Book Launch 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019