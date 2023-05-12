Murkomen Hails Uhuru For Sacking Duale In The Previous Regime

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday May 11 hailed retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for sacking Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale from the National Assembly Majority Leader Position in the previous regime.

Speaking during the launch of Duale’s book ‘For The Record’ in Nairobi, Murkomen said that Uhuru removed Duale from the position due to his loyalty to President William Ruto who was then the Deputy President.

“Uhuru Kenyatta was not wrong to sack you. Because he knew there was no doubt that anything would be plotted against President Ruto and you are going to sit in that room.

“So you must give him credit, that it is because of your loyalty he had to get you out,” Murkomen said.

The Former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator also revealed how their Tangatanga camp had given up on wooing Duale to join them.

“Even when you were axed from your position. I thought you would go with Uhuru.

“We had given up.When we used to make normal phone calls and declare publicly our plans for Uhuru, Duale still called on Whatsapp. Duale would come at night and sit with the President,” Murkomen added.

Duale was axed from the Leader of Majority position on June 22, 2020, when Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta (Jubilee Party leader) coordinated a purge of Ruto’s allies.

He was the first Majority Party leader in the 11th and 12th Parliaments until June 2020, when he was replaced by former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

Duale in his book claims that Uhuru once contacted him and asked him to pick between him and Ruto. Duale said he informed him he would take both options.

He also revealed that his ouster from the Majority leader position took 22 minutes.

