Museveni’s Son General Muhoozi Threatens To ‘Pursue’ Invaders Of Uhuru’s Northlands Farm

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has threatened to send the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to hunt down the goons who invaded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family-owned Northlands Farm.

In a social media post on Saturday, General Muhoozi described the retired Head of State as his ‘big brother’ and expressed his displeasure at the incident that occurred on Monday.

Muhoozi claimed that Uganda would send UPDF to guard the ex-president and “physically assault” the offenders. “My big brother’s farm was attacked by hooligans the other day. We will send UPDF to protect him. We will beat those hooligans to a pulp!” he wrote on Twitter.

He went ahead to request that President Museveni deploys him as the Officer Commanding (OC) at Northlands to bring order to the area, but the President refused.

The Northlands Farm located in Ruiru along the Eastern Bypass was attacked by unknown goons on Monday during the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition anti-government protests. The assailants cut down trees, made away with at least 1400 sheep, and later a portion of the property burned down.

The government has assured the protection of the property of the ex-president following the incident.