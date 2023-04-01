Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Museveni’s Son General Muhoozi Threatens To ‘Pursue’ Invaders Of Uhuru’s Northlands Farm

By

Published

images 18
File image of Muhoozi Kainerubaga and Uhuru Kenyatta

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has threatened to send the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to hunt down the goons who invaded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family-owned Northlands Farm.

In a social media post on Saturday, General Muhoozi described the retired Head of State as his ‘big brother’ and expressed his displeasure at the incident that occurred on Monday.

Muhoozi claimed that Uganda would send UPDF to guard the ex-president and “physically assault” the offenders. “My big brother’s farm was attacked by hooligans the other day. We will send UPDF to protect him. We will beat those hooligans to a pulp!” he wrote on Twitter.

He went ahead to request that President Museveni deploys him as the Officer Commanding (OC) at Northlands to bring order to the area, but the President refused.

The Northlands Farm located in Ruiru along the Eastern Bypass was attacked by unknown goons on Monday during the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition anti-government protests. The assailants cut down trees, made away with at least 1400 sheep, and later a portion of the property burned down.

The government has assured the protection of the property of the ex-president following the incident.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019