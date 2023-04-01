Connect with us

Politics

Museveni’s Son Offers to Send Ugandan Troops To Protect Uhuru Kenyatta

By

Published

images 18

File image of Muhoozi Kainerubaga and Uhuru Kenyatta

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerubaga has offered to send soldiers to protect retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.  

In a series of tweets on Saturday April 1, Muhoozi condemned the invasion of Kenyatta Family’s Northlands farm where goons cut down trees, vandalized property and stole sheep. 

“My big brother’s farm was attacked by hooligans the other day. We will send UPDF to protect him. We will beat those hooligans to pulp,” he tweeted. 

Muhoozi went on to reveal that he asked Uhuru if he can guard the Northlands farm but the former head of state refused the offer.  

“I asked Mzee to deploy me as the OC (Officer Commanding) at Northlands. All we need is 200 UPDF soldiers to  bring order. He asked me why? I told him that Kenyans need a good beating. He refused,” he added.

Museveni’s son is a close friend to Uhuru and has visited him a number of times at State House Nairobi while he was still in government.

unnamed

Following Kenya’s 2022 elections, the Ugandan General issued a tweet threatening to capture Nairobi with his troops. 

This caused his father to personally apologize to President William Ruto to avoid a potential diplomatic incident. 

Despite being stripped of his leadership role in Uganda’s land forces, Museveni promoted his son to the rank of a “very good general”. 

President Museveni has previously attempted to restrain his son by advising him to avoid commenting on matters of state on Twitter and to focus on topics like sports. 

However, Kainerugaba continues to post on a range of issues and defiantly stated on Twitter, “I am an adult, and nobody will prevent me from doing anything.”

Also Read: Little Known Details of Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba

