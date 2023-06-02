Mutahi Ngunyi Advises President Ruto On Dealing With KOT

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has advised President William Ruto to embrace using vague statements like former President Mwai Kibaki.

In a statement via Twitter, Ngunyi told the Head of State that it is hard to deal with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) as they don’t like a clear-headed president.

“Dear Ruto: Stories like Mtukukufu Lies are what made Uhuru Kenyatta quit social media. Dealing with KOT is like herding cats. Hectic and it will only get worse.

“Your best bet is to embrace vagueness like Kibaki. A clear-headed president is always a target for ridicule,” Ngunyi stated.

This comes after President Ruto on Thursday promised to boda boda riders that they will soon get electric motorbikes.

“I want to tell them, my good friends, we are developing and by September we will have a mechanism where you can get your boda boda that does not need petrol, that will be run on electricity and that is financed by not a predatory system,” he said.

Kenyans on Twitter however criticized the Head of State wondering if he was going to stay true to his word.

They used the name ‘Mtukufu Lies’ to point out some of President Ruto’s promises that are yet to be delivered.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2019 deactivated his Twitter account saying Kenyans were using the platform to abuse him.

“I meet people personally and we engage, I don’t fancy social media. Si mnaona hata Twitter niliondoka huko kwa sababu niliona hio kitu ni bure na ni matusi tu ndio imejaa huko, hakuna kitu inaendelea,” he said.

The former Head of State however returned to the Elon Musk-owned platform in November 2022 after nearly a three-year break.

