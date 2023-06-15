Mutahi Ngunyi Calls Out Azimio After Finance Bill Defeat 

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has chided the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance after losing a parliamentary vote on the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Ngunyi in a tweet on Wednesday June 14, stated that it was a shame for the Raila Odinga led coalition to fail to marshall MPs to oppose the bill.

“The defeat of Azimio in this #FinanceBill2023 is an embarrassment to our national imagination. They could not even raise a bi-partisan consensus of 100 MPs. Ruto had twice the number of MPs at 176/81. What a shame! And what is the point of being on the wrong side of history? It is over,” Ngunyi tweeted.

Ngunyi went on to criticize the coalition, stating they have a habit of making too much noise while lacking substance. He compared the performance of the National Assembly to that of the Supreme Court after the 2022 presidential election.

“Azimio is full of Razzmatazz and Walhalla…Too much fury, signifying nothing.. How they lost the war on #FinanceBill2023 is how they lost the Supreme Court battle. Too much drama and no substance,” he said.

Ngunyi’s remarks came hours after the Finance Bill 2023 sailed through the second reading in the National Assembly on Wednesday evening, with 176 legislators voting in its favor while only 81 MPs from the Azimio camp voted against the Bill.

The voting took place after a heated debate in the National Assembly over proposed taxes in the new Bill.

The Bill will now move to a committee of the whole House, where members can propose amendments and vote for the bill again on a clause by clause basis.

