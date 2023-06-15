Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi Calls Out Azimio After Finance Bill Defeat 

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi

File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has chided the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance after losing a parliamentary vote on the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Ngunyi in a tweet on Wednesday June 14, stated that it was a shame for the Raila Odinga led coalition to fail to marshall MPs to oppose the bill. 

“The defeat of Azimio in this #FinanceBill2023 is an embarrassment to our national imagination. They could not even raise a bi-partisan consensus of 100 MPs. Ruto had twice the number of MPs at 176/81. What a shame! And what is the point of being on the wrong side of history? It is over,” Ngunyi tweeted.

Ngunyi went on to criticize the coalition, stating they have a habit of making too much noise while lacking substance. He compared the performance of the National Assembly to that of the Supreme Court after the 2022 presidential election. 

“Azimio is full of Razzmatazz and Walhalla…Too much fury, signifying nothing.. How they lost the war on #FinanceBill2023 is how they lost the Supreme Court battle. Too much drama and no substance,” he said.

IMG 20230614 WA0008

Ngunyi’s remarks came hours after the Finance Bill 2023 sailed through the second reading in the National Assembly on Wednesday evening, with 176 legislators voting in its favor while only 81 MPs from the Azimio camp voted against the Bill.

The voting took place after a heated debate in the National Assembly over proposed taxes in the new Bill.

The Bill will now move to a committee of the whole House, where members can propose amendments and vote for the bill again on a clause by clause basis. 

Also Read: Babu Owino Explains Why He Did Not Take Part In Voting Against The Finance Bill

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019