Mutahi Ngunyi Compares Ruto With Abraham Lincoln After Meeting With Atwoli 

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has described President William Ruto as a statesman after he was spotted with COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli at State House on Thursday.

In a statement on his social media platforms Mutahi stated that by reconciling with his long-term critic, the Head of State had emulated former United States of America president Abraham Lincoln.

“Shaking hands with your enemies is a mark of statesmanship. Reconciling with Atwoli, President Ruto has used a script borrowed from the book ‘Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln. In politics, enemies have more currency than friends,” Ngunyi said.

During the campaign period for the contentious presidential election on August 9, Atwoli supported Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s Raila Odinga.

This caused him to fall out with William Ruto,l who was running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

His opposition to William Ruto’s presidential bid was so vehement that he once advised people in his backyard Sugoi to cut down all the trees because he feared the former Eldoret North MP would commit suicide if he did not win the presidency.

However after the elections the Trade Unionist asked Kenyans to back William Ruto adding that COTU was ready to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“During COTU (K) Executive Board meeting on 17th August, we resolved that immediately after the Supreme Court judgement, we must thank and congratulate the victor,” he said.

“Consequently, we congratulate President William Ruto. We appeal to workers and Kenyans to remain peaceful,” Atwoli added.

