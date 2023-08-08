Connect with us

Mutahi Ngunyi Dumps Uhuru, Joins Kenya Kwanza

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has announced his defection to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

Ngunyi in a tweet on Monday evening said he had misjudged the President and urged Kenyans to give him time to deliver.  

“Public notice: I have defected to William Ruto. I mis-judged him using the dynasty lens. But if the facts change, you must change your mind. And only a fool does not change his mind. I started Project #HustlerNation. Now I must complete it. Iko Swali? #RutosMountainPlan,” Ngunyi stated. 

He added, “President Ruto too has problems but give him a chance.” 

The city lawyer who previously served as former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor on political matters supported Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 general election. 

He has however been seen praising the Kenya Kwanza administration in recent days despite the opposition’s call for anti-government demonstrations over the high cost of living.

Ngunyi in another tweet on Monday praised Ruto’s style of leadership and engagement with the ordinary citizens after the Head of State was filmed interacting with dairy farmers in Mukurweini, Nyeri County. 

“Ruto ‘grass-rooting’ politics in my Mukurweini village. The distinction between a hustler president and a dynasty president is simple: a dynasty president is transactional. A Ruto presidency is relational,” he tweeted.

His defection comes weeks after former nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro dumped Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

The sister to Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo was received by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala at the party’s headquarters in Ngong Road.

Also Read: Duale Sends Warning to Uhuru, Kenyatta Family Over Guns 

