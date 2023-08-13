Mutahi Ngunyi Reveals How Uhuru Gov’t Funded Wajackoyah in 2022

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s technical advisor Mutahi Ngunyi has come out to reveal the former administration funded Roots Party’s manifesto launch in July 2022.

Speaking on Saturday during an interview with NTV, Ngunyi said they wanted George Wajackoyah’s manifesto launch to deliberately clash with that of Kenya Kwanza and anger then deputy president William Ruto.

“I got a little bit of it from the friends of Uhuru Kenyatta and we funded Wajackoyah’s launch and the way we did it is that we wanted it to happen on the same day that Ruto was doing his launch,” said Ngunyi.

He added, “Our thinking is that Ruto is of a choleric temper so I wanted to do this as a way of irritating him so that when you have half screens on the TVs.”

Wajackoyah has however dismissed Ngunyi’s revelations terming them baseless and an insult to the Roots Party.

“These remarks are baseless, unfounded, and serve as an insult to our party. Roots party is a National party and does not subscribe to tokenism, a field Mutahi Ngunyi holds a PhD in,” said Wajackoyah.

The Roots Party leader accused Ngunyi of using false narratives to please President Ruto.

“For a man who survives on intellectual harlotry and peddling false political conjectures, it is least worrying that he will use our party to kneel before Mr.Ruto.

“We are aware of Ngunyi’s frantic pleasing of the president and refuse to be used as an entry narrative in unholy political matrimony,” Wajackoyah added.

Wajackoyah who ran for the presidency during the 2022 general election finished in third place behind President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

